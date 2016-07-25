Ad
euobserver
Redwood: "We voted to leave, to take back control of our laws, our money and our borders" (Photo: Jaypeg)

Report: UK and EU sketch out deal on migrants and trade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A brake on EU migrants, single market access, UK contributions to the EU budget, and UK cooperation in EU security structures - formal talks on Britain’s exit from the Union have not begun, but a deal is already taking shape.

Senior British and EU sources, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Observer, a British weekly out on Sunday (24 July), that the UK would be allowed to...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

