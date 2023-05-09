Russia looting Ukrainian art, draft EU sanctions say

EU sanctions have begun to put on record Russia's looting of Ukrainian art, alongside its abduction and brainwashing of Ukrainian children.
A draft new EU blacklist names five individuals in Russian-occupied areas involved in art theft.
"The cultural property of the Kherson Fine Arts Museum was removed from the museum in October and November 2022 and taken illegally to Simferopol, in illegally-annexed Crimea," said the European Commission document, seen by EUobserver.
And...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
