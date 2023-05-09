Russia looting Ukrainian art, draft EU sanctions say

EU sanctions have begun to put on record Russia's looting of Ukrainian art, alongside its abduction and brainwashing of Ukrainian children.

A draft new EU blacklist names five individuals in Russian-occupied areas involved in art theft.

"The cultural property of the Kherson Fine Arts Museum was removed from the museum in October and November 2022 and taken illegally to Simferopol, in illegally-annexed Crimea," said the European Commission document, seen by EUobserver.

And...