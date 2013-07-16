Israeli PM rejects EU 'dictate' on borders

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has said outsiders cannot tell him where his country begins or ends in reaction to new EU guidelines on settlements.

Speaking in a 40-second-long TV clip in Hebrew on Tuesday (16 July), he noted: "I will not let anybody harm Israelis living in Judea and Samaria, the Golan and Jerusalem … We will not accept any external dictates regarding borders."

He added the EU should focus on Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme and Syria's civil war inste...