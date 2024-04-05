Ad
euobserver
Imports of meat and dairy products from the EU will be slapped with charges in April (Photo: Paul Gravestock)

Analysis

Brits brace for the price of frictionless foods trade with EU

EU & the World
EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The decision by the UK government to slap importers of meat and dairy products from the EU with a £29 (€35) charge for each delivery of a specific item — such as an individual pack of cheese or sausage — with costs capped at £145 (€170) per shipment, has achieved a rare display of unity: complaints from food companies and consumers.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Phil Pluck has warned that many EU food businesses, particularly small artisan producers will simply stop exporting t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

What will the next UK Labour government do about Brexit?
Imports of meat and dairy products from the EU will be slapped with charges in April (Photo: Paul Gravestock)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections