Ad
euobserver
Maltese prime minister Robert Abela (l) with Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli last week (Photo: malta.gov)

Malta fiddles on migrants, as Libya burns

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Malta's new prime minister was recently in war-torn Tripoli to strike deals on migrants, as Libya continues to fall apart.

The Maltese delegation flew in to Mitiga airport at 9AM on the morning of 28 May, drove in a convoy to the city centre to meet the EU and UN-recognised Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj, signed a new deal to help stop migrants coming to Europe, and flew out again at 3PM.

The migrant deal appears to be limited to opening two "coordination" offices, one in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Operation Irini is wrong, for Libya and for sea rescues
Maltese prime minister Robert Abela (l) with Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli last week (Photo: malta.gov)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections