Orban's risky bet in economic response to coronavirus

Recent reports about Hungary's response to the coronavirus have focused on a controversial new law approved by parliament that allows prime minister Viktor Orbán to rule by decree without a set time limit.
At the same time, Orbán's economic response to the crisis has largely gone under the radar, despite the associated economic and political risks.
Unveiled in several pieces over the last weeks, the Hungarian government's s...
Péter Bihari: Former Member of the Monetary Council of the Hungarian National Bank, Péter Ákos Bod: Former Governor of the Hungarian National Bank, Attila Chikán: Former Minister of Economy, Péter Felcsuti: Former CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, Dóra Győrffy: Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Júlia Király: Former Deputy Governor of the Hungarian National Bank, Tamás Mellár: Former President of the Hungarian Central Statistical Office, Zoltán Nagy: Former President of the Hungarian Competition Authority, Gábor Oblath: Former Member of the Monetary Council of the Hungarian National Bank and Former Member of the Fiscal Council of Hungary, Éva Palócz: CEO of Kopint-Tárki Institute for Economic Research, Mária Zita Petschnig: Senior Researcher at Pénzügykutató Financial Research Institute, Dániel Prinz: Harvard University, Werner Riecke: Former Deputy Governor of the Hungarian National Bank, Ágota Scharle: Executive Partner of Budapest Institute for Policy Analysis and András Vértes: Chairman, GKI Economic Research Institute.
