China's post-Covid 19 'techno-nationalist' industrial policy

While Covid-19 brings China one step closer to technology-perfected authoritarianism through improvised health apps and real-time surveillance, Europe is busy looking inward.
The pandemic has reignited self-reliance ambitions and given new impetus to concepts of digital and technological 'sovereignty'.
There is a serious debate about re-shoring production from Chin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Rebecca Arcesati is an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. Martijn Rasser is a senior fellow of the technology and national security program at the Centre for a New American Security.
Rebecca Arcesati is an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. Martijn Rasser is a senior fellow of the technology and national security program at the Centre for a New American Security.