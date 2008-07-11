Ad
euobserver
Libya's leader has said the Mediterranean Union has "imperialist" designs (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mediterranean Union to be launched

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva,

France will on Sunday (13 July) launch the Union for the Mediterranean – the brainchild of President Nicolas Sarkozy, which will bring together EU member states and a number of North African and Middle East countries.

"Do you know how moving it is for us to see the Arab heads of state sitting at the same table as the Israeli head of state, in a European capital?" Mr Sarkozy told journalists on Thursday.

"For me, the presence of all these European and Mediterranean heads of state i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Libya's leader has said the Mediterranean Union has "imperialist" designs (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections