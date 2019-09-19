Brexit raises questions for EU defence integration

Ahead of a new institutional cycle beginning in November, the European Commission and the EU-27 are reflecting upon the future global role of the EU, particularly its ability to act independently in the world.
Brexit has raised many questions about the EU's approach towards security and defence, especially its perception of the role that the UK, a major military actor on the continent, would play after it leaves the EU.
At the moment Brussels expects to engage with London on th...
Anna Nadibaidze is a research & communications associate at the Open Europe think tank in London.
