US opposes Western reconstruction of Syria, blames Russia

The United States has said it will ensure no one contributes to reconstructing war-torn Syria - aside from those who helped destroy it.
"We are not going to put it back together and we are going to do everything we can, and believe me that is a lot, to ensure nobody else does," US state department official on Syria, James F Jeffrey, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (30 October).
Jeffrey said the Syrian-regime under Bashar al-Assad, along with the support of the Iranians and t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
