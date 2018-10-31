US opposes Western reconstruction of Syria, blames Russia

The United States has said it will ensure no one contributes to reconstructing war-torn Syria - aside from those who helped destroy it.

"We are not going to put it back together and we are going to do everything we can, and believe me that is a lot, to ensure nobody else does," US state department official on Syria, James F Jeffrey, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (30 October).

Jeffrey said the Syrian-regime under Bashar al-Assad, along with the support of the Iranians and t...