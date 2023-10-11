Ad
euobserver
Danish frigate HDMS Triton on patrol in Greenland in February 2023 (Photo: nato.int)

Feature

West restarts Arctic science with Russia, despite mistrust

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Danish frigate HDMS Triton on patrol in Greenland in February 2023 (Photo: nato.int)

Norway is leading a Western restart of science cooperation with Russia in the Arctic, puncturing an EU cordon sanitaire.

"The war in Ukraine is a tragedy, a crisis, and only Russia has full responsibility for that, but at the same time we have a climate crisis and … global warming is happening faster in the Arctic than elsewhere," said Arctic Council secretary general Morten Høglund.

"It's about trying to deal with multiple crises simultaneously," he told EUobserver by video-lin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraineFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Arctic Swedish mine poses threat to indigenous Sami
Added-value for Russia diamond ban, as G7 and EU prepare sanctions
Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections