West restarts Arctic science with Russia, despite mistrust

Norway is leading a Western restart of science cooperation with Russia in the Arctic, puncturing an EU cordon sanitaire.

"The war in Ukraine is a tragedy, a crisis, and only Russia has full responsibility for that, but at the same time we have a climate crisis and … global warming is happening faster in the Arctic than elsewhere," said Arctic Council secretary general Morten Høglund.

"It's about trying to deal with multiple crises simultaneously," he told EUobserver by video-lin...