EU and Turkey agree draft refugee plan

The EU and Turkey on Friday afternoon (18 March) came closer to a deal on a plan to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, but still needs the backing of all 28 EU leaders.

After three rounds of talks, the EU - represented by European Council president Donald Tusk, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte - and Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu came to an "agreeable" draft, according to an EU official.

Tusk recommends that the 28 EU...