Decision on Russian oil embargo looms as civilian deaths mount

EU foreign affairs ministers meeting on Monday (21 March) were considering an oil embargo against Russia amid preparations for a summit at the end of the week with US president Joe Biden, in Brussels.
Ministers were expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia, with Poland and the Baltic states pushing hard for further restrictions as Russian forces continue their onslaught in Ukraine leaving a mounting civilian death toll.
"We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many n...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
