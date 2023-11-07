Sweden focuses on Muslim migrants as EU 'terrorist threat'

Sweden has called for an EU immigration crackdown to stop terrorism, with a right-wing slant on Muslims that risks sharpening division.
EU ministers should discuss in December how to prevent attacks such as the killing of two Swedish football fans by an Islamist extremist in Brussels on 16 October, the Swedish government said in a letter on Tuesday (7 November).
"Recently, we have once again seen the ugly face of terrorism show i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.