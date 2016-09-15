Ad
Artis Pabriks hopes the EP plenary will vote on the deal this year. (Photo: European Parliament)

Canada trade deal is 'wrong enemy'

by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

Europe risks its status as a global player if it fails to agree the CETA trade deal with Canada, the European Parliament's rapporteur for the issue told EUobserver.

Artis Pabriks was speaking before EU 27 leaders meet in Bratislava on Friday (16 September) to find common ground after Brexit.

One senior EU official said leaders “should be rebuilding consensus on trade policy” as heads of government attempt to provide protection from the negative effects of globalisation.

Wh...

