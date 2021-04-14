Ad
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Koleba (l) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: nato.int)

Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato and the US have put on a show of solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's military build-up on its border, with American president Joe Biden offering to hold a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions.

Biden made the announcement after a brief phone call with Putin on Tuesday (13 April), saying the summit could take place in the next "few months".

Earlier the same day, his secretary of state, Antony Blinken also came to Brussels to speak with Ukraine's fo...

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Koleba (l) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: nato.int)

