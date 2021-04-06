New Greek family bill 'drafted by anti-feminist lobby' claim

A new draft bill in Greece on family law is stirring up controversy, amid accusations it was drafted by an international pro-men lobby group.

The bill amends Greek Civil Code provisions on custody of children to "strengthen the active presence of both parents in the upbringing of the child".

But critics say it does so by violating international treaties on women and child rights.

Among them is Giota Massouridou. She is vice-president of the European Democratic Lawyers Associ...