Ad
euobserver
Critics say the Greek family bill violates UN Convention on the Rights of the Child

New Greek family bill 'drafted by anti-feminist lobby' claim

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A new draft bill in Greece on family law is stirring up controversy, amid accusations it was drafted by an international pro-men lobby group.

The bill amends Greek Civil Code provisions on custody of children to "strengthen the active presence of both parents in the upbringing of the child".

But critics say it does so by violating international treaties on women and child rights.

Among them is Giota Massouridou. She is vice-president of the European Democratic Lawyers Associ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
Poland's assault on women's rights is just the beginning
EU parliament calls for feminist foreign policy
Critics say the Greek family bill violates UN Convention on the Rights of the Child

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections