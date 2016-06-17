Ad
euobserver
Nord Stream 2 plans to start taking delivery of pipes in September (Photo: Nord Stream)

Juncker outlines legal hurdles for Russia pipeline

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has indicated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could face similar legal hurdles to South Stream, a defunct Russian project.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker outlined its position in a letter to nine EU leaders, dated 3 June and seen by EUobserver.

“If built, Nord Stream 2 would have to fully comply … with applicable EU law, including on energy and the environment. This is also the case for off-shore infrastructure under the jurisdiction of memb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU will 'assess rigorously' new Russia-Germany pipelines
Nord Stream 2: Business unusual
Tusk: Nord Stream II doesn't help
Nord Stream 2 plans to start taking delivery of pipes in September (Photo: Nord Stream)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections