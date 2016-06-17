Juncker outlines legal hurdles for Russia pipeline

The European Commission has indicated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could face similar legal hurdles to South Stream, a defunct Russian project.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker outlined its position in a letter to nine EU leaders, dated 3 June and seen by EUobserver.

“If built, Nord Stream 2 would have to fully comply … with applicable EU law, including on energy and the environment. This is also the case for off-shore infrastructure under the jurisdiction of memb...