Juncker outlines legal hurdles for Russia pipeline

The European Commission has indicated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could face similar legal hurdles to South Stream, a defunct Russian project.
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker outlined its position in a letter to nine EU leaders, dated 3 June and seen by EUobserver.
“If built, Nord Stream 2 would have to fully comply … with applicable EU law, including on energy and the environment. This is also the case for off-shore infrastructure under the jurisdiction of memb...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
