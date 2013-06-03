Ad
Tehran souq: international isolation is hurting people's day-to-day lives (Photo: kamshots)

Iran and the E3+3: waiting for Mr President

by Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, LONDON,

Late last month, the electoral campaign for the 11th Iranian presidential elections scheduled for 14 June officially began, opening the floor to the competing candidates to promote their views in TV debates, in an attempt to gain the Supreme Leader and the voters' endorsement.

The Council of Guardians - a 12-member body charged with overseeing the compatibility of presidential hopefuls with constitutional criteria - concluded its vetting process on 21 May, saying that just eight out of ...

