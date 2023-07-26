Little love from Africa for Putin at lavish summit

When Alex Vines, an Africa scholar at British think-tank Chatham House, met with ex-guerrilla fighters at a remote demobilisation camp in the Zambezia province in Mozambique last November, he was surprised to hear their number one concern: inflation.

"These were preliterate people, some of whom had been in the bush for 30 years, but somehow they'd rationalised that the biggest challenge they'll be facing in their new lives is the cost-of-living increase", Vines said.

And the same...