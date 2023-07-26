Ad
euobserver
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (r) with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed (l) in St Petersburg on Wednesday (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Little love from Africa for Putin at lavish summit

EU & the World
Africa
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

When Alex Vines, an Africa scholar at British think-tank Chatham House, met with ex-guerrilla fighters at a remote demobilisation camp in the Zambezia province in Mozambique last November, he was surprised to hear their number one concern: inflation.

"These were preliterate people, some of whom had been in the bush for 30 years, but somehow they'd rationalised that the biggest challenge they'll be facing in their new lives is the cost-of-living increase", Vines said.

And the same...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban
Glock diplomacy: African gift sheds light on Wagner leaders
EU banks in Russia: next in line for asset-grab?
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (r) with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed (l) in St Petersburg on Wednesday (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections