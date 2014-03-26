Ad
euobserver
The German central bank (Photo: Bundesbank)

German central bank: Russia has more to lose than we do

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday (25 March) that Russia has more to lose than Europe if economic sanctions are imposed over its actions in Ukraine.

"The escalation of the conflict has resulted in massive capital outflows, to a significant fall in value of the Russian ruble and to a rise in financing costs," Weidmann told foreign journalists in Berlin.

He downplayed the impact of possible economic sanctions, noting that "even in case of a serious downturn of ...

EU & the World

