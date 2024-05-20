Ad
Marta Barandiy is a 39-year old mother of two from Lviv, in western Ukraine (Photo: Marta Barandiy )

Interview

Belgian MEP-hopeful fears 'Russian forces' raided her Brussels office

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Marta Barandiy, a Belgian MEP-hopeful, is worried after her office was burgled by suspected pro-Russian forces, as pre-election violence comes to the EU district in Brussels.

“I’m concerned about their next steps, if it’s politically motivated - I don't know what they're capable of,” she told EUobserver on Saturday (18 May).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

