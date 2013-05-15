Ad
The EU-Ukraine summit in February: what does Yanukovych really want? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU adopts legal basis for Ukraine treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission will on Wednesday (15 May) adopt a legal proposal for EU countries to sign a major treaty with Ukraine despite scant progress on reform.

In what EU officials are calling a purely "technical" step, the decision will enable member states to sign a political association and free trade pact with Kiev later this year.

If they sign, the deal would still have to be ratified by 27 national governments before it enters into life.

But the proposal includes arr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.





