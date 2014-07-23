Rome continues to push Italian FM to replace Ashton

Rome is continuing to push Italian foreign minister Federica Mogherini to be the next EU foreign policy chief, despite opposition based on her experience and her country's perceived pro-Russia stance.

Asked whether Mogherini was still in the running, Europe affairs minister Sandro Gozi said on Wednesday (23 July): "Yes, of course [her candidacy] is on the table."

"We do believe that Federica Mogherini has all the qualities to be a good high representative [for EU foreign relations...