British government will have to maintain austerity in the light of Brexit costs (Photo: Jaypeg)

Brexit to hike British debt by €69bn

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain’s decision to exit the EU is to prompt €69 billion (£59bn) of extra borrowing, a UK watchdog has said, leaving poorer families less well off.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a fiscal watchdog created six years ago, said in London on Wednesday (23 November) that the extra money would be needed over the next five years.

“The economy has not slowed as sharply as some forecasters feared in the wake of the referendum vote to leave the European Union, but it has sl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

