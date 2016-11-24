Brexit to hike British debt by €69bn

Britain’s decision to exit the EU is to prompt €69 billion (£59bn) of extra borrowing, a UK watchdog has said, leaving poorer families less well off.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a fiscal watchdog created six years ago, said in London on Wednesday (23 November) that the extra money would be needed over the next five years.

“The economy has not slowed as sharply as some forecasters feared in the wake of the referendum vote to leave the European Union, but it has sl...