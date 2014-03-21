Ad
euobserver
'It [the signature] is a sign of our solidarity,' EU Council chief Van Rompuy (r) said (Photo: Consilium.europa.eu)

EU and Ukraine sign 2% of association treaty

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and Ukrainian leaders have described as “historic” the signature of what amounts to 2 percent of an association and free trade treaty.

The 28 EU Prime Ministers and Presidents, Ukraine’s interim PM, and top EU officials in Brussels on Friday (21 March) put ink on the same accord that was rejected by ousted Ukrainian chief Viktor Yanukovych last November.

“The refusal to sign the association agreement with the European Union created a popular uprising, a political and cultural...

