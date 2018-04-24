Ad
euobserver
The Artic island is not only the world's largest, it is also one of the world's smallest democracies with only 56,000 inhabitants. (Photo: David Stanley)

Greenland votes with eye on independence

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Greenland has had home rule since 1979, and self-rule since 2009, and all political parties but one have campaigned for full independence from Denmark ahead of Tuesday's (24 April) parliamentary elections.

But the parties do not agree how fast the independence process should roll. Some want it to happen as early as 2021, 300 years after Danish-Norwegian missionary Hans Egede embarked on a first colonial mission to Greenland.

Others are more reluctant, wanting Greenland economy t...

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

