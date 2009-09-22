Swedish-Israeli relations continue to deteriorate

Relations between Sweden, the EU presidency-in-office, and Israel have gone from bad to worse after Israel accused Sweden of breaking an EU ban on contact with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the allegations at a meeting with Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos 10 days ago, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Sweden on Monday (21 September) reportedly summoned Israel's ambassador in Stockholm, Benny Dagan, to clarify Mr Netanyahu's remarks a...