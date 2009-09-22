Ad
euobserver
Sweden has roundly denied having political contact with Hamas (Photo: EUobserver)

Swedish-Israeli relations continue to deteriorate

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

Relations between Sweden, the EU presidency-in-office, and Israel have gone from bad to worse after Israel accused Sweden of breaking an EU ban on contact with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the allegations at a meeting with Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos 10 days ago, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Sweden on Monday (21 September) reportedly summoned Israel's ambassador in Stockholm, Benny Dagan, to clarify Mr Netanyahu's remarks a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

