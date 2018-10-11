MEP: Reality of my three days in occupied Western Sahara

In December 2016, the European Court of Justice reaffirmed that Morocco had no sovereignty over Western Sahara.
Therefore, the EU-Morocco trade agreement had been illegally applied to that territory.
This ruling, a mere statement of fact, brought the frozen conflict of Western Sahara to the forefront of the EU agenda, after more than four decades of European passivity or even discreet c...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
