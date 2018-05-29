Ad
euobserver
'We are at risk of choking our oceans in plastic' (Photo: Bo Eide)

Analysis

EU can afford to be tough on plastic straws

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Europe wants to lead the way on rooting out the use of throwaway plastic items, two of the European Commission's top members announced on Monday (28 May).

"We are at risk of choking our oceans in plastic with a knock-on effect on our food chain and human health," said Frans Timmermans, second-in-command in the commission.

He referred to recently released documentaries which showed the harm that single-use plastic wreaks on the environment, and said the commission's plan for

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Oettinger pushes plastic tax but colleagues express doubts
Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers
UK silent on EU origins of plastic bags law
Plastics lobby in court to keep toxic item off EU list
'We are at risk of choking our oceans in plastic' (Photo: Bo Eide)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections