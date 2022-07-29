What is China up to with its new 'Global Security Initiative'?

Comprehensive security — or even "securitisation" — in domestic and international relations has become a near-obsession in Chinese politics since Xi Jinping took power in 2012 and 2013.

Security, in the understanding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is first and foremost ensuring the survival of its Leninist-Maoist power monopoly and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Other security dimensions are built around this core interest, like onion peels.

It is not by c...