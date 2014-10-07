Mogherini more hawkish on Russia in EP hearing

The EU’s next foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, was more hawkish on Russia in a European Parliament hearing which satisfied most MEPs.

The Italian foreign minister has a Kremlin-friendly reputation after meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in July and after saying that his South Stream gas pipeline is good for Europe.

But she told MEPs in Brussels on Monday (6 October) that EU sanctions on Russia are causing economic pain even if they have not changed Putin’s mind...