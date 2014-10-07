Ad
Mogherini: 'Russia might not be a partner at the moment, but it’s still a country with strategic importance' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Mogherini more hawkish on Russia in EP hearing

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU’s next foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, was more hawkish on Russia in a European Parliament hearing which satisfied most MEPs.

The Italian foreign minister has a Kremlin-friendly reputation after meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in July and after saying that his South Stream gas pipeline is good for Europe.

But she told MEPs in Brussels on Monday (6 October) that EU sanctions on Russia are causing economic pain even if they have not changed Putin’s mind...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

