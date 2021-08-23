Ad
European Council president Charles Michel (l), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez tour a military base in Spain which has provided the hub for Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive was ready to provide funding to EU countries that help resettle Afghan refugees and more humanitarian aid for the country recently overrun by the Taliban.

Von der Leyen spoke on Saturday (21 August) in Spain, where she visited a reception centre in Madrid for Afghan employees of the EU who had been evacuated from Kabul.

A plane carrying 110 Afghan refugees and their families arrived at a Spanish-based EU hub at a...

