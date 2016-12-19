Ad
euobserver
Together with a declining ruble, Russia’s export competitiveness has risen dramatically (Photo: Alex F)

Uncertainties multiply in EU's Russia policy

EU & the World
Opinion
by Frank Beauchamp, LONDON,

In July 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine, the EU imposed substantial economic sanctions, limiting access to finance, banning exports of advanced technology to Russia’s energy sector, and travel bans on senior Russian officials.

Russia, for its part, retaliated with a ban on the importation of food products, including most meats, fish, vegetables, fruits, and dairy products, particularly hurting nearby EU countries such as Finland a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Dirty Russian money buying influence in EU, MEPs warn
Tusk: Trump poses risk for Western unity on Russia
Russia pipeline is security 'threat', US diplomat says
Together with a declining ruble, Russia’s export competitiveness has risen dramatically (Photo: Alex F)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections