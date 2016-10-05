Ad
euobserver
May said laws will be made in Westminster again, not in Brussels (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May: Brexit is 'quiet revolution'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister Theresa May has called the Brexit vote a "quiet revolution”, adding that she wanted to retain the maximum possible access to EU single market, but to full control over immigration.

In a speech on Wednesday (5 October) at the Conservative Party conference laying out her vision for a post-Brexit Britain, May said: "I want it [a Brexit agreement] to give British companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate within the single market."

