EU still waiting for Russian gas

Russia has not yet resumed gas exports via Ukraine despite a weekend of frantic diplomacy by the Czech EU presidency, with Slovakia restarting a nuclear reactor to avoid a nation-wide blackout.

The deadlock remains after Moscow on Sunday night (11 January) rejected the latest text of an agreement on international monitoring of Ukraine gas transit.

The Russian objection came after Kiev added a last-minute, handwritten annex to the document stating that "Ukraine does not have any de...