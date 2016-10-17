Ad
euobserver
On the Green Line separating the two parts of Cyprus in the capital Nicosia. Reunification would be "the transformation of a state," Cypriot EU ambassador said. (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Interview

Cyprus seeks EU support on reunification

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

With talks reaching what could be the final stage toward reunification of the island, Cyprus is calling on the EU to throw its full support behind a settlement.

The EU "needs to focus more" and be ready to play a political role in the period after an agreement is reached, Cyprus's EU ambassador told EUobserver.

"We're talking about the transformation of a state," Kornelios Korneliou said in an interview, pointing out the challenges both for Cyprus and the EU.

"We need to ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Related articles

Cyprus asks to make Turkish an EU language
Cyprus leaders ask UN support for unification
Cypriot red lines threaten EU-Turkey summit deal
Cyprus leaders 'believe' in 2016 solution to division
On the Green Line separating the two parts of Cyprus in the capital Nicosia. Reunification would be "the transformation of a state," Cypriot EU ambassador said. (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections