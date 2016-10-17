Cyprus seeks EU support on reunification

With talks reaching what could be the final stage toward reunification of the island, Cyprus is calling on the EU to throw its full support behind a settlement.
The EU "needs to focus more" and be ready to play a political role in the period after an agreement is reached, Cyprus's EU ambassador told EUobserver.
"We're talking about the transformation of a state," Kornelios Korneliou said in an interview, pointing out the challenges both for Cyprus and the EU.
"We need to ma...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here