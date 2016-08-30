France wants EU-US trade talks stopped

France wants the EU to stop its negotiations with the US for a free-trade agreement.

"What France is demanding is the pure, simple and definitive halt of these negotiations," French trade minister Matthias Fekl said on Tuesday (30 August).

"That means the end" of the talks, not a suspension, he said, adding he would officially make the demand at an EU trade minister meeting at the end of September.

He said that France considered that there should be "no more meetings" betwe...