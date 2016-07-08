EU states endorse data sharing pact with US

Most EU governments on Friday (8 July) backed a new data sharing agreement with the United States.
The European Commission is now set to launch the so-called Privacy Shield pact next Tuesday after it issues a so-called 'adequacy decision'.
Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia had abstained from backing the latest agreement, an EU official told this website.
Despite the abstentions, the broader endorsements means Shield will now formally replace, Safe Harbour, a 15-year o...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
