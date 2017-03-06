Ad
Erdogan: "If you don't let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up" (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany of Nazi-type behaviour after German municipalities banned pro-Erdogan rallies, in a widening EU backlash that also includes Austria and the Netherlands.

“Your actions are no different from what the Nazis used to do … We no longer want to see the Nazi world. We don't want to see the practices of those fascist regimes,” Erdogan told an assembly in Istanbul on Sunday (5 March).

"If I want to, I will come to Germany. If you don...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

