EU-Israel meeting risks to 'bury' two-state solution

Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat, has said that if the EU “rewarded” Israel with a summit-type meeting later this month, it would be helping to “bury” the two-state solution.
“The Israeli government shouldn’t be rewarded for its systematic violations of international humanitarian law. Rather, there must be accountability,” he told EUobserver in an interview.
“Lack of accountability, impunity, is what provides the Israeli government with enough confidence to move ahead w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.