EU-Israel meeting risks to 'bury' two-state solution

Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat, has said that if the EU “rewarded” Israel with a summit-type meeting later this month, it would be helping to “bury” the two-state solution.

“The Israeli government shouldn’t be rewarded for its systematic violations of international humanitarian law. Rather, there must be accountability,” he told EUobserver in an interview.

“Lack of accountability, impunity, is what provides the Israeli government with enough confidence to move ahead w...