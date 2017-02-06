Ad
euobserver
Erekat with EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini in Palestine in 2015 (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Interview

EU-Israel meeting risks to 'bury' two-state solution

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat, has said that if the EU “rewarded” Israel with a summit-type meeting later this month, it would be helping to “bury” the two-state solution.

“The Israeli government shouldn’t be rewarded for its systematic violations of international humanitarian law. Rather, there must be accountability,” he told EUobserver in an interview.

“Lack of accountability, impunity, is what provides the Israeli government with enough confidence to move ahead w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
EU 'mumbles and grumbles' on Israeli settlements
EU diplomats blame Israel for Jerusalem volatility
Rubble and dust:  How EU keeps failing Palestinians
Erekat with EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini in Palestine in 2015 (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections