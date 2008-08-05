Ad
The South Caucasus - Europe's gateway to Central Asia's oil and gas (Photo: Wikipedia)

Estonia urges EU peacekeepers for Georgia

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Estonia has called for EU soldiers to be sent to Georgia after a flare up in fighting in the country's breakaway South Ossetia region, with the European Union increasingly keen to get involved in Georgian peacemaking.

"I talked with my colleagues from Sweden and Finland. We think...the current president of the European Union, and the European Commission should closely follow the developments and react if necessary," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet said in a statement on Monday (4 A...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

