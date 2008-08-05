Estonia urges EU peacekeepers for Georgia

Estonia has called for EU soldiers to be sent to Georgia after a flare up in fighting in the country's breakaway South Ossetia region, with the European Union increasingly keen to get involved in Georgian peacemaking.

"I talked with my colleagues from Sweden and Finland. We think...the current president of the European Union, and the European Commission should closely follow the developments and react if necessary," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet said in a statement on Monday (4 A...