EU and US continue trade talks despite French criticism

France’s president Francois Hollande on Tuesday (30 August) said that France could not support the agreement at this stage, two days after Germany's vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel called the US-EU trade talks a failure.

"The discussions right now on the trade deal between Europe and the United States can not reach an agreement by the end of the year,” Hollande told French ambassadors.

"France prefers to look things in the face and not to cultivate the illusion that it would be p...