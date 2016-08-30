Ad
euobserver
Hollande spoke to a meeting of French ambassadors on Tesday (Photo: French presidency)

EU and US continue trade talks despite French criticism

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

France’s president Francois Hollande on Tuesday (30 August) said that France could not support the agreement at this stage, two days after Germany's vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel called the US-EU trade talks a failure.

"The discussions right now on the trade deal between Europe and the United States can not reach an agreement by the end of the year,” Hollande told French ambassadors.

"France prefers to look things in the face and not to cultivate the illusion that it would be p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

France wants EU-US trade talks stopped
EU-US trade talks have failed, says Germany’s Gabriel
EU-US trade deal not quite dead
French TTIP complaints reflect growing EU anxiety
Hollande spoke to a meeting of French ambassadors on Tesday (Photo: French presidency)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections