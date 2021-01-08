Ad
US president-elect Joe Biden could travel to Brussels in the first six months of 2021 (Photo: state.gov)

'Trump is history', EU presidency chief says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new US administration will be an opportunity to strengthen the transatlantic alliance, but differences will remain between the EU and the US even after Joe Biden's inauguration as president, the head of the EU's rotating presidency said Thursday (7 January).

Portuguese prime minister António Costa, talking to journalists as Portugal takes over the EU's six-month presidency, described the storming of the US Congress building "utterly unacceptable".

He added that Europe expect...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

