EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers

The EU wants to deepen relations with Egypt because few people managed to take boats from there to Europe, according to an EU source in Brussels on Tuesday (18 September) - who praised the authoritarian government in Cairo for virtually sealing its shores to refugees and migrants.
"This is a partner which is taking its responsibility seriously, a partner we can work with in the context of migration even more," he told reporters.
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.