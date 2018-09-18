Ad
euobserver
Cairo. Egypt currently hosts over 211,000 refugees, of whom around 123,000 are Syrian, in addition to its own fast-rising population of 90m (Photo: euobserver)

EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU wants to deepen relations with Egypt because few people managed to take boats from there to Europe, according to an EU source in Brussels on Tuesday (18 September) - who praised the authoritarian government in Cairo for virtually sealing its shores to refugees and migrants.

"This is a partner which is taking its responsibility seriously, a partner we can work with in the context of migration even more," he told reporters.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Syrians find troubled homes in Egypt
Stronger EU-Egypt ties must not disregard human rights
Migrant death rates at sea continue to climb
All-night EU talks deliver migrant 'controlled centres'
Cairo. Egypt currently hosts over 211,000 refugees, of whom around 123,000 are Syrian, in addition to its own fast-rising population of 90m (Photo: euobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections