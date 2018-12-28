Congo expels EU ambassador ahead of elections

Diplomatic relations between the EU and Congo reached a low point on Thursday (27 December) as Congolese authorities told EU ambassador Bart Ouvry to leave the country within 48 hours - before Sunday's presidential elections.

A spokesman told news agency AFP the EU "regrets this decision and considers it as completely unjustified".

"On the eve of very challenging elections in DRC, such a decision can only be considered counterproductive," the spokesman added, referring to the abbr...