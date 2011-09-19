Ukraine looks to free Tymoshenko, salvage EU pact

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has indicated he will change the law in order to end the controversial trial of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko. But damage done to EU relations is likely to stay.

Yanukovych made the pledge during a two-hour long meeting with Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele and German centre-right MEP Elmar Brok in the margins of a high-level conference in Yalta on Friday (16 September). He also announced the mov...