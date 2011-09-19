Ad
euobserver
Pro-Tymoshenko protesters unfurl a banner in the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: byut.com.ua)

Ukraine looks to free Tymoshenko, salvage EU pact

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has indicated he will change the law in order to end the controversial trial of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko. But damage done to EU relations is likely to stay.

Yanukovych made the pledge during a two-hour long meeting with Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele and German centre-right MEP Elmar Brok in the margins of a high-level conference in Yalta on Friday (16 September). He also announced the mov...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Tymoshenko detention strains EU-Ukraine relations
Ukraine signals readiness to finalise EU pact
Pro-Tymoshenko protesters unfurl a banner in the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: byut.com.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections