EU mulls including US in Georgia mission

EU states have started tentative internal talks on expanding the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) to include personnel from other countries, such as the US or Turkey.

The UK, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at a meeting of EU diplomats in Brussels on Wednesday (22 July) spoke out in favour of opening EU missions to third parties in principle.

The UK is at the same time exploring potential French and German backing for a Georgian request to invite US monitors to join ...