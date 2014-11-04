Ad
euobserver
Brok (l) and Gentilini (at the end, on the right) in a previous and public EP hearing (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU officials upset MEPs on Kosovo corruption scandal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

Two senior EU officials have annoyed MEPs by refusing to give details on the corruption scandal in Eulex, the EU’s rule of law mission in Kosovo.

Fernando Gentilini, the EU foreign service’s top manager on the Western Balkans, and Kenneth Deane, a Brit who runs its civilian missions, faced questions in the European Parliament on Monday (3 November).

They insisted on meeting the foreign affairs committee “in camera” to exclude press.

But despite the veil of secrecy, they d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo politics holding back EU trials on organ trafficking
Whistleblower urges external probe into EU mission in Kosovo
EU mission in Kosovo rocked by corruption allegations
Brok (l) and Gentilini (at the end, on the right) in a previous and public EP hearing (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections