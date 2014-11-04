EU officials upset MEPs on Kosovo corruption scandal

Two senior EU officials have annoyed MEPs by refusing to give details on the corruption scandal in Eulex, the EU’s rule of law mission in Kosovo.

Fernando Gentilini, the EU foreign service’s top manager on the Western Balkans, and Kenneth Deane, a Brit who runs its civilian missions, faced questions in the European Parliament on Monday (3 November).

They insisted on meeting the foreign affairs committee “in camera” to exclude press.

But despite the veil of secrecy, they d...