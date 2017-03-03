Millions pledged to replace US family planning aid

An international donor conference in support of women's sexual health raised €181 million on Thursday (2 March).
The "She decides" event was launched after US president Donald Trump cut aid to foreign organisations that recognise the right to abortion.
More than 400 participants - ministers, philanthropists and civic society - met in Brussels and discussed the consequences of the move.
"Over the last decade, there has bee...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here